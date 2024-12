Kilkerrin-Clonberne will look to win a fourth successive All-Ireland women's club football title this afternoon.

The Galway club face Kilmacud Crokes of Dublin in this year's final at Croke Park.

Throw-in is at 5pm.

Advertisement

The intermediate decider, between Annaghdown of Galway and Bennekerry/Tinryland of Carlow, gets underway at 3pm.