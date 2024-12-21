Advertisement
Ladbrokes Hurdle down for decision at Ascot this afternoon & seven-race card over jumps at Thurles

Dec 21, 2024 09:52 By radiokerrysport
The Ladbrokes Hurdles is down for decision at Ascot this afternoon - the Premier Handicap goes to post at 25 to 4.

There's a seven-race card over jumps at Thurles - the first is off at 10 past 12.

