La Rochelle back in Champions Cup final

The Heineken Champions Cup final will be a repeat of last year's decider.
Reigning champions La Rochelle have beaten Exeter 47-28 in Bordeaux to set up a final showdown with Leinster in three weeks time.
Advertisement
The Heineken Champions Cup final will be a repeat of last year's decider.
Reigning champions La Rochelle have beaten Exeter 47-28 in Bordeaux to set up a final showdown with Leinster in three weeks time.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus