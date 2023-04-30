Advertisement
Sport

La Rochelle back in Champions Cup final

Apr 30, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrysport
The Heineken Champions Cup final will be a repeat of last year's decider.

Reigning champions La Rochelle have beaten Exeter 47-28 in Bordeaux to set up a final showdown with Leinster in three weeks time.

