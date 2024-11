Munster have confirmed this evening that forwards coach Andi Kyriacou has left the province.

According to a statement from the province, the 41-year-old is departing the role to rejoin his family in England.

The former Saracens and Munster hooker arrived in Limerick in 2021 as part of the Academy, promoted to Forwards coach a year later.

His departure follows that of Graham Rowntree, who stepped down as head coach last month.