Kyrgios to play his first Grand Slam since 2022

Dec 6, 2024 12:53 By radiokerrysport
Kyrgios to play his first Grand Slam since 2022
Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios will play his first Grand Slam since 2022 at next month's Australian Open.

A series of knee, foot and wrist injuries have interrupted the 29-year-old's career over the past few years.

