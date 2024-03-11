Advertisement
Sport

KSBGL weekly results

Mar 11, 2024
KSBGL weekly results
U12 Girl’s Cup

Killarney Celtic 0-1 Castleisland AFC
MEK 0-5 Tralee Dynamos
Ballyhar 0-3 Fenit Samphires

U12 Girl’s Shield

Dingle 1-0 LB Rovers
Killorglin 4-2 Inter Kenmare
Iveragh 1-4 Park
Killorglin B 6-0 MEK B

U13 Girl’s Semi- Finals Shield

Mastergeeha 0 -2 Camp Juniors

U14 Girl’s Premier

MEK 5-0 Castleisland

U16 Girls Premier

Killarney Celtic 7-1 Mastergeeha

Iveragh 2-4 Inter Kenmare

BOYS

U12 Boy’s Division 1

Milltown 6 v Ballyheigue 0

U13 Boy’s John Joe Naughton Cup

Park C 0-3 Listowel A

Camp A 1-3 MEK A

Dingle A 0-6 Killorglin A
Inter Kenmare B 0-6 Killarney Celtic A
Ballyhar B 1-3 Iveragh B
Park D 6-1 Killarney Athletic B

LB Rovers B 1-6 Iveragh A

Castleisland B 0-1 Mastergeeha B 1

LB Rovers A 8-4 Killorglin B

Castleisland A 6-0 Listowel C

Ballyhar A 2-3 Castleisland D

Mastergeeha A 7-1 MEK B

Listowel Celtic B 1-6 Park A
Killarney Celtic B 0-6 Park B

Killarney Athletic C 3-7 Tralee Dynamos A

Fenit A 6 v Milltown 0

U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup

Tralee Dynamos B 0-3 Iveragh A
Tralee Dynamos A 3-0 Inter Kenmare B

MEK B 0-3 MEK A

Mastergeeha A 3-0 Park C

Listowel A 2-3 Park B

LB Rovers A 2-3 Castleisland A

Fenit A 2-1 Dingle A
Park A 6-0 Mastergeeha B

Camp A 7-0 Iveragh B

U16 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final

Bridge United 3-1 Listowel Celtic

