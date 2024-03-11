KSBGL weekly results

U12 Girl’s Cup
Killarney Celtic 0-1 Castleisland AFC
MEK 0-5 Tralee Dynamos
Ballyhar 0-3 Fenit Samphires
U12 Girl’s Shield
Dingle 1-0 LB Rovers
Killorglin 4-2 Inter Kenmare
Iveragh 1-4 Park
Killorglin B 6-0 MEK B
U13 Girl’s Semi- Finals Shield
Mastergeeha 0 -2 Camp Juniors
U14 Girl’s Premier
MEK 5-0 Castleisland
U16 Girls Premier
Killarney Celtic 7-1 Mastergeeha
Iveragh 2-4 Inter Kenmare
BOYS
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Milltown 6 v Ballyheigue 0
U13 Boy’s John Joe Naughton Cup
Park C 0-3 Listowel A
Camp A 1-3 MEK A
Dingle A 0-6 Killorglin A
Inter Kenmare B 0-6 Killarney Celtic A
Ballyhar B 1-3 Iveragh B
Park D 6-1 Killarney Athletic B
LB Rovers B 1-6 Iveragh A
Castleisland B 0-1 Mastergeeha B 1
LB Rovers A 8-4 Killorglin B
Castleisland A 6-0 Listowel C
Ballyhar A 2-3 Castleisland D
Mastergeeha A 7-1 MEK B
Listowel Celtic B 1-6 Park A
Killarney Celtic B 0-6 Park B
Killarney Athletic C 3-7 Tralee Dynamos A
Fenit A 6 v Milltown 0
U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup
Tralee Dynamos B 0-3 Iveragh A
Tralee Dynamos A 3-0 Inter Kenmare B
MEK B 0-3 MEK A
Mastergeeha A 3-0 Park C
Listowel A 2-3 Park B
LB Rovers A 2-3 Castleisland A
Fenit A 2-1 Dingle A
Park A 6-0 Mastergeeha B
Camp A 7-0 Iveragh B
U16 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final
Bridge United 3-1 Listowel Celtic