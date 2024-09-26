KSBGL Wednesday results

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 25TH
U12 Girl’s North
Camp 2-7 Castleisland
Scorers for Castleisland
Bella Clifford ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️
Ava Maccarthy ⚽️
Aoife Reidy ⚽️
Grace Kerin⚽
U12 Boy’s Round 1 National Cup
Tralee Dynamos 2-5 Camp Juniors
Camp scorers
Fionn Fitzgerald ⚽⚽⚽
Jack O’Callaghan ⚽
Tommy O’Brien ⚽
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Ballyhar A 3-1 Milltown
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Ballyhar B 0-6 Castleisland C
U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Mastergeeha B 2-7 Killarney Celtic C
Celtic Goal scorers:
Aodhan O’Halloran x2
Conor Randles x2
Richard Ivan
Nathan Cronin
Adam Arthur