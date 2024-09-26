Advertisement
Sport

KSBGL Wednesday results

Sep 26, 2024 11:17 By radiokerrynews
KSBGL Wednesday results
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 25TH

 

U12 Girl’s North

Camp 2-7 Castleisland

 

Scorers for Castleisland

Bella Clifford ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️

Ava Maccarthy ⚽️

Aoife Reidy ⚽️

Grace Kerin⚽

 

U12 Boy’s Round 1 National Cup

Tralee Dynamos 2-5 Camp Juniors

 

Camp scorers

 

Fionn Fitzgerald ⚽⚽⚽

Jack O’Callaghan ⚽

Tommy O’Brien ⚽

 

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Ballyhar A 3-1 Milltown

 

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)

Ballyhar B  0-6 Castleisland C

 

U13 Boy’s Division 2 (South)

Mastergeeha B 2-7 Killarney Celtic C

 

Celtic Goal scorers:

 

Aodhan O’Halloran x2

Conor Randles x2

Richard Ivan

Nathan Cronin

Adam Arthur

