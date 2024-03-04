KSBGL results

U12 Girl’s Cup
Killarney Athletic 0-0 Mastergeeha (Mastergeeha won 3-2 on pens)
U13 Girl’s All Ireland Shield
Kerry U13 6-1 Limerick County
U13 Girl’s Premier
Killorglin 3 -0 Inter Kenmare
Iveragh 2-6 Park
Killarney Athletic 0-5 MEK
U13 Girl’s Division 1
Tralee Dynamos 1-3 Mastergeeha
Castleisland 0-6 Camp
Killarney Athletic B 0-6 Listowel Celtic A
U14 Girl’s Regional Semi-Final
MEK Galaxy 2-0 Newcastle West Town
U15 Girls Premier
Mastergeeha 3-2 MEK
Killarney Celtic 0-1 Listowel Celtic
Park 1-0 Inter Kenmare
BOYS:
U12 Boy’s Premier
Dingle 7-1 Listowel Celtic
Killarney Celtic A 7-0 MEK
Iveragh A 3-1 Killarney Athletic A
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic B 1-0 Mastergeeha A
Killarney Athletic B 1-6 Park B
Fenit A 0-4 Inter Kenmare A
LB Rovers A 3-2 Ballyhar A
Camp 3-0 Listowel Celtic B
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Camp B 3-2 Castleisland B
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Inter Kenmare B 3-0 Camp C
Mastergeeha B 0-3 Park D
MEK B 3-8 Dingle Bay Rovers B
U12 Boy’s John Murphy Shield Q/F
Milltown 5-3 Killorglin B
U13 National Cup Last 16 games
St. Brendan’s Park 3-1 Killorglin
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic 3-0 Tralee Dynamos
Fenit A 1-1 Castleisland B
U14 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final
St. Brendan’s Park 2-2 Avenue United (Avenue won 4-3 on pens)
U14 Tom Hayes First Round Fixtures
Killorglin A 3-0 Fenit A
U14 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare 0-4 Ballyhar
Tralee Dynamos 1-2 Mastergeeha
Killarney Celtic 5-1 Castleisland A
U14 Boy’s Division 2
Top:
Killarney Celtic B 1-3 Ballyhar B
Castleisland B 0-3 Inter Kenmare B
U15 Boy’s Healy Family Cup
Killarney Celtic A 5-1 Ballyheigue A
U16 Boy’s Premier
Mastergeeha A 5-2 Tralee Dynamos A
Inter Kenmare A 3-1 Castleisland A
U16 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Athletic B 1-4 Ballyheigue A
Castleisland B 2-1 Inter Kenmare B
Ferry Rangers B 9-3 Tralee Dynamos B