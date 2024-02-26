KSBGL fixtures revealed

Wednesday February 28th
U13 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic V Tralee Dynamos, 7.30PM
Thursday February 29th
U14 Girl’s Regional Semi-Final
MEK Galaxy v Newcastlewest Town (Hanley Park) 7.30pm
Saturday Match 2nd
U13 Girl’s Premier
Killorglin v Inter Kenmare 2pm
Iveragh v Park 1pm
Killarney Athletic v MEK 12.30pm
U13 Girl’s Division 1
Tralee Dynamos v Mastergeeha 2.30pm
Castleisland v Camp 5pm
Killarney Athletic B v Listowel Celtic A 3.30pm
U15 Girls Premier
Mastergeeha v MEK 11.15am
Camp v Castleisland 3.30pm
Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic 5.30pm
Park v Inter Kenmare 11.30am
BOYS FIXTURES :
U13 National Cup Last 16 games
St. Brendan’s Park v Killorglin 4pm
U12 Boy’s Premier
Dingle v Listowel Celtic 11.30am
Killarney Celtic A V MEK 4PM
Iveragh A v Killarney Athletic A 11.30am
Tralee Dynamos A v Killorglin A 4.30pm
U12 Boy’s Division 1
Killarney Celtic B v Mastergeeha A 11.30am
Killarney Athletic B v Park B 2pm
Fenit A v Inter Kenmare A 12pm
LB Rovers A v Ballyhar A (Ardfert Astro) 11.30am
Camp v Listowel Celtic B 1.30pm
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)
Camp B v Castleisland B 11.30am
U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)
Mastergeeha B v Park D 2.15pm
MEK B v Dingle Bay Rovers B TBC
Inter Kenmare B v Camp C 12.30pm
U13 Boy’s Division 2 North
BOTTOM:
Park C v Castleisland C 2pm
U14 Tom Hayes First Round Fixtures
Killorglin A v Fenit A 4pm
U14 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare v Ballyhar 11AM
Tralee Dynamos v Mastergeeha 4.30pm
Killarney Celtic v Castleisland A 10AM
U14 Boy’s Division 1
Park B V Killorglin B 10am
U14 Boy’s Division 2
Top:
Killarney Celtic B v Ballyhar B 1pm
Castleisland B v Inter Kenmare B 10am
Bottom
Tralee Dynamos B v Castleisland C 12.30pm
U15 Boy’s Division 2
Play off game
Killarney Celtic B v MEK B 2.30pm
U16 Boy’s Premier
Mastergeeha A v Tralee Dynamos A 9.45am
U16 Boy’s Division 1
Bottom 4:
Mastergeeha B v Ballyhar 12.45pm
U16 Boy’s Division 2
Killarney Athletic B v Ballyheigue A 2pm
Castleisland B v Inter Kenmare B 11.30am
Sunday March 3rd
Kerry U14 Boys v Clare (Friendly) 3pm
U13 Girls Shield Quarter Final
Kerry U13 Girls V Limerick County 2pm
U14 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final
St. Brendan’s Park v Avenue United 12pm
U16 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final
Bridge United v Listowel Celtic 2pm
U16 Boy’s Premier
Inter Kenmare A v Castleisland A 2pm
U16 Boy’s Division 2
Ferry Rangers B v Tralee Dynamos B 2.30pm