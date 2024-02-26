Advertisement
Sport

KSBGL fixtures revealed

Feb 26, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrysport
KSBGL fixtures revealed
Share this article

Wednesday February 28th

U13 Boy’s Division 1

Killarney Celtic V Tralee Dynamos, 7.30PM

Advertisement

Thursday February 29th

U14 Girl’s Regional Semi-Final

MEK Galaxy v Newcastlewest Town (Hanley Park) 7.30pm

Advertisement

Saturday Match 2nd

U13 Girl’s Premier

Killorglin v Inter Kenmare 2pm
Iveragh v Park 1pm
Killarney Athletic v MEK 12.30pm

Advertisement

U13 Girl’s Division 1

Tralee Dynamos v Mastergeeha 2.30pm
Castleisland v Camp 5pm
Killarney Athletic B v Listowel Celtic A 3.30pm

U15 Girls Premier

Advertisement

Mastergeeha v MEK 11.15am
Camp v Castleisland 3.30pm
Killarney Celtic v Listowel Celtic 5.30pm
Park v Inter Kenmare 11.30am

BOYS FIXTURES :

U13 National Cup Last 16 games
St. Brendan’s Park v Killorglin 4pm

Advertisement

U12 Boy’s Premier
Dingle v Listowel Celtic 11.30am
Killarney Celtic A V MEK 4PM
Iveragh A v Killarney Athletic A 11.30am
Tralee Dynamos A v Killorglin A 4.30pm

U12 Boy’s Division 1

Killarney Celtic B v Mastergeeha A 11.30am
Killarney Athletic B v Park B 2pm
Fenit A v Inter Kenmare A 12pm
LB Rovers A v Ballyhar A (Ardfert Astro) 11.30am
Camp v Listowel Celtic B 1.30pm

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (North)

Camp B v Castleisland B 11.30am

U12 Boy’s Division 2 (South)

Mastergeeha B v Park D 2.15pm
MEK B v Dingle Bay Rovers B TBC
Inter Kenmare B v Camp C 12.30pm

U13 Boy’s Division 2 North

BOTTOM:
Park C v Castleisland C 2pm

U14 Tom Hayes First Round Fixtures
Killorglin A v Fenit A 4pm

U14 Boy’s Premier

Inter Kenmare v Ballyhar 11AM
Tralee Dynamos v Mastergeeha 4.30pm
Killarney Celtic v Castleisland A 10AM

U14 Boy’s Division 1

Park B V Killorglin B 10am

U14 Boy’s Division 2

Top:
Killarney Celtic B v Ballyhar B 1pm
Castleisland B v Inter Kenmare B 10am

Bottom
Tralee Dynamos B v Castleisland C 12.30pm

U15 Boy’s Division 2

Play off game
Killarney Celtic B v MEK B 2.30pm

U16 Boy’s Premier

Mastergeeha A v Tralee Dynamos A 9.45am

U16 Boy’s Division 1

Bottom 4:
Mastergeeha B v Ballyhar 12.45pm

U16 Boy’s Division 2

Killarney Athletic B v Ballyheigue A 2pm
Castleisland B v Inter Kenmare B 11.30am

Sunday March 3rd

Kerry U14 Boys v Clare (Friendly) 3pm

U13 Girls Shield Quarter Final

Kerry U13 Girls V Limerick County 2pm

U14 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final

St. Brendan’s Park v Avenue United 12pm

U16 Boy’s Regional Semi-Final

Bridge United v Listowel Celtic 2pm

U16 Boy’s Premier

Inter Kenmare A v Castleisland A 2pm

U16 Boy’s Division 2

Ferry Rangers B v Tralee Dynamos B 2.30pm

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Everton points deduction reduced from ten to six
Advertisement
Tralee District Board weekly notes and fixtures
Kerry FC player on team of the week
Advertisement

Recommended

Monday Colleges result
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
Gardaí appealing for information following Killarney restaurant burglary
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus