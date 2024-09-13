Advertisement
Sport

KSBGL Fixtures and Results; Saturday Preview

Sep 13, 2024 11:55 By radiokerrynews
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 12TH

 

U14 Boys Premier

Killarney Athletic A 5-2 Inter Kenmare A

 

Killarney Athletic scorers Sean Quill x3, Rory Moynihan and Shéa Driver

 

U15 Boys Division 2

Killarney Celtic B 2-6 Dingle A

 

Dingle Bay Rovers Goal Scorers:  Lúc Mac Gearailt x5, Ashton Matthews

 

Killarney Celtic Goal Scorers: Majid Khaleel, Hammad Atiq

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 13TH

 

U14 Boys Division 1

 

LB Rovers A v Tralee Dynamos A (Ballyduff, 6.30pm

 

Diarmuid Kearney previews Friday and Saturday's action

