KSBGL Fixtures and Results; Saturday Preview

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 12TH
U14 Boys Premier
Killarney Athletic A 5-2 Inter Kenmare A
Killarney Athletic scorers Sean Quill x3, Rory Moynihan and Shéa Driver
U15 Boys Division 2
Killarney Celtic B 2-6 Dingle A
Dingle Bay Rovers Goal Scorers: Lúc Mac Gearailt x5, Ashton Matthews
Killarney Celtic Goal Scorers: Majid Khaleel, Hammad Atiq
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 13TH
U14 Boys Division 1
LB Rovers A v Tralee Dynamos A (Ballyduff, 6.30pm
Diarmuid Kearney previews Friday and Saturday's action