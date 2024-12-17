KPMG launches research celebrating inspiring year for women's sport

2024 was an incredible year for Irish female sports stars, and a new KPMG study reveals that their success is inspiring a generation, with 61% of respondents motivated by their achievements on the world stage. In many cases, this inspiration translates into action, with 30% of respondents taking up a sport or exercising more as a result. KPMG celebrated this influential year of sport today at the National Gallery of Ireland, featuring KPMG brand ambassadors, Rachael Blackmore, Leona Maguire, and Rhasidat Adeleke.

The KPMG research, conducted by Bounce Insights, shines a light on how the increasing profile and support of women’s sports has a significant ripple impact in Irish society. The research found that 92% of respondents agree that female sports stars have a positive impact on society, and 85% say they are personally inspired by KPMG ambassadors Rachael Blackmore, Leona Maguire, and Rhasidat Adeleke. Parents are more likely to agree with the positive societal impact of female sports stars, and 68% of respondents believe that the prominence of female athletes offers inspirational role models for children. Additionally, 62% of respondents believe the prominence of female athletes promotes gender equality and challenges stereotypes both in sports and beyond.

KPMG has been a long-time supporter of women's sport in Ireland, striving to ensure more equality in this space. Investing in young talented people is also core to the firm’s values. From championing individual athletes like Leona Maguire, Rachael Blackmore, and Rhasidat Adeleke, to sponsoring the KPMG Women's Irish Open since its return in 2022, KPMG is deeply committed to empowering women in sport.

Seamus Hand, Managing Partner, KPMG Ireland, spoke ahead of the event: "We are incredibly proud to support Rachael, Rhasidat, and Leona, three outstanding ambassadors who have had a phenomenal year. Their success demonstrates the transformative power of sport in inspiring the next generation, promoting inclusivity, and driving societal change. At KPMG, we are committed to fostering talent in business and every field of excellence, and these athletes align with our values. While we recognise this has been an incredible year for women’s sport in Ireland, looking ahead to 2025, there is still plenty of work to be done to move toward a truly level playing field for Ireland’s female athletes."

2024 has been a remarkable year for women in Irish sport, and KPMG's ambassadors have been at the forefront of this success. Rhasidat Adeleke captivated the nation with her extraordinary performances at Paris 2024 and beyond, breaking multiple Irish records. Rhasidat now holds seven individual Irish records across, 60m indoors, 100m outdoors, 200m indoors and out, 300m indoors and 400m indoor and outdoor records.

Reflecting on her sporting year, KPMG Ambassador Rhasidat Adeleke said: “2024 has been an amazing year for women in Irish sport, and I'm proud to have played a part in this success. These athletes have been a huge inspiration to me, and I hope our achievements inspire the next generation. It has been great to reflect on the past year with KPMG, alongside Leona and Rachael and I’m looking forward to what’s to come in 2025”.

In 2024, KPMG ambassador Leona Maguire made history as the first Irish woman to win a Ladies European Tour event with her victory at the Aramco Team Series. The excitement and inspiration that Leona has generated in the past few seasons was clearly demonstrated in the record attendance at the 2024 KPMG Women’s Irish Open, a marked increase of 46% since KPMG came onboard as title sponsor in 2022.

Rachael Blackmore continued to break barriers in horseracing in 2024 and set new records, becoming the first woman to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Captain Guinness, during the Cheltenham Festival. Rachael’s dedication, resilience, and extraordinary achievements serve as an inspiring example for young people throughout Ireland.