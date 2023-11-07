Kos commits to Kerry FC

Kerry FC have announced that centre back Ethan Kos has signed a new contract with the club, which will see him stay at Mounthawk Park until the end of next season.

Kos, 21, made the move to the Kingdom in the summer transfer window following his studies at UCD. The Californian landed in Ireland in 2019 and during his time with UCD played Leinster Senior League, FAI Intermediate Cup and the CUFL. Previous to that, Kos played for Strikers FC and Pateadores in Huntington Beach and his coaches there moved on to Culture FC, something Kos is very proud of. He also had a brief spell in Sweden before committing this time of his career to the League of Ireland new boys.

Kos went on to play a vital role in the back line for Kerry FC and played in 15 of 17 matches since coming into the squad in July. Kos played over 1200 minutes in the green and gold and is sure to be a regular feature for Billy Dennehy’s charges in the 2024 campaign.

Speaking to kerryfc.com, Ethan Kos said “It means a great deal to me to extend with Kerry FC next season. There is no doubt that this club is special and going to do great things and I am privileged to be a part of it. I feel I have developed loads in such a short time and I am excited to see what the club can achieve next season. Thank you to the fans for the fantastic support you showed all season, and see you next year! I’ll be forever grateful for the opportunity Kerry FC has given me.”

Also speaking to kerryfc.com following the announcement, First Team Manager Billy Dennehy said “It is great to have Ethan on board for the 2024 season. Ethan is a player who showed great desire to try and progress his career by travelling over here and spending some time on trial during the summer. I could tell straight away that his personality was very well-suited to the club and the team. I must say he really developed as the games went on and he showed that he has the ability to play at this level. Although he is young, he still has a lot to improve on and I’m looking forward to seeing him use last season’s experience and his work during the off-season to be bigger and better in 2024. I’m sure he will come back with even more determination to improve and get better. I am very excited to have him part of the group again next year.”