Sport

Kolisi's return to the Sharks confirmed

Sep 9, 2024 11:52 By radiokerrynews
Kolisi's return to the Sharks confirmed
Siya Kolisi's return to the Sharks has been confirmed.

The South Africa captain departed French side Racing 92 over the weekend, having completed just one year of a three-year contract.

