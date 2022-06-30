Koepka says 'opinions change' regarding LIV Tour

Bryson DeChambeau claims the breakaway and lucrative LIV Golf series can be a "force for good" ahead of making his debut.

Brooks Koepka will also play his first event of the Saudi-backed series when he tees-off in a shotgun start in Portland, USA tonight.

It's the second leg of the series.

DeChambeau knows it's not popular with everyone.

Four time major champion Brooks Koepka says "opinions change" after joining the LIV golf series.

The former world number one, called anyone that joined the Saudi-backed tour a "sell out" just a few months ago.

He'll make his debut at the event in Portland later.