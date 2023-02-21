Advertisement
Sport

Klopp says Nunez could play against European Kings

Feb 21, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Klopp says Nunez could play against European Kings
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says there is a chance forward Darwin Nunez could play against Real Madrid tonight.

The sides meet in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Anfield.

Nunez sustained a shoulder injury after scoring in Saturday's 2-nil Premier League win at Newcastle.

Real are without Toni Kroos and former Liverpool target, Aurelian Tchouameni.

Klopp says these games need to be savoured.

Tonight's other first leg has Serie A leaders Napoli away to last season's Europa League winners, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Both games kick-off at 8.

