Klopp says Nunez could play against European Kings

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says there is a chance forward Darwin Nunez could play against Real Madrid tonight.

The sides meet in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Anfield.

Nunez sustained a shoulder injury after scoring in Saturday's 2-nil Premier League win at Newcastle.

Advertisement

Real are without Toni Kroos and former Liverpool target, Aurelian Tchouameni.

Klopp says these games need to be savoured.

Advertisement

Tonight's other first leg has Serie A leaders Napoli away to last season's Europa League winners, Eintracht Frankfurt.

Both games kick-off at 8.