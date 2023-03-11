Klopp says his team are enjoying the chase as they look to secure top 4

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his team are enjoying the chase as they try to secure a sport in the Premier League top 4.

The Reds will leapfrog Tottenham into 4th with a win over Bournemouth in the lunchtime game in the English Top Flight.

Klopp says his players are keenly focused on reaching their target.

Advertisement

Spurs, meanwhile, host Nottingham Forest in one of four 3 o'clock games in the league.

Brentford travel to Everton, where a draw for the Blues could lift them out of the bottom three.

Advertisement

One place ahead of them are Leeds, who host high-flying Brighton.

And the King Power Stadium is the setting for Leicester against Chelsea.