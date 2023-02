Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he does not hold UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin personally responsible for last season's Champions League final chaos in Paris.

An independent report this week said a "mass fatality catastrophe" was narrowly avoided when fans were penned in around the Stade de France.

Liverpool have called on UEFA to act on all 21 recommendations made.

But Klopp says calling for Ceferin to resign is too far.