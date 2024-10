SKY Sports in Germany are reporting that former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is to become the Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull.

From January - he is set to advise all Red Bull teams - such as Leipzig, Salzburg and New York.

There is also a reported exit clause for Klopp to manage the German national team in the future.

The 57 year old left Liverpool in May after a successful nine year spell which saw the Merseyside club win the Premier League and Champions League under his watch.