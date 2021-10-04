Klopp hails Salah goal in draw against City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Mo Salah's goal against Manchester City will go down in Anfield history.

The Egyptian scored the hosts second in a 2-all draw with City in the Premier League yesterday.

Klopp says it was a special piece of play

The result means that Chelsea sit top of the league this morning.

Elsewhere yesterday, Brentford continued their impressive start to the season.

They're in seventh place after a 2-1 win over West Ham.

Tottenham ended a run of three Premier League defeats in a row with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace and Leicester City played out a 2-all draw.

Liverpool are investigating allegations from Manchester City that members of Pep Guardiola's backroom staff were spat at by a home supporter during the yesterday's match.

The visitors made a complaint and there is said to be footage of the perpetrator.