Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side have a very slim chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

They must overturn a 5-2 deficit against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu tonight in order to advance to the last eight.

Klopp knows they will have to be at their best.

Kick-off is at 8pm.

At the same time, Napoli - who have a 2-nil lead from the first leg - take on Eintracht Frankfurt.