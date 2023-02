Former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann has been named as the new head coach of South Korea.

He'll take over in the role from March and has agreed a deal until 2026.

The ex-Tottenham forward won the World Cup as a player for his country and took them to the semi-finals as manager in 2006.

Paulo Bento was previously in charge of South Korea and guided the country to the last 16 of the World Cup last year.