Advertisement
Sport

Kleyn will not play again for Munster this season

Jan 8, 2024 15:57 By radiokerrysport
Kleyn will not play again for Munster this season
Share this article

Jean Kleyn will not play again for Munster this season, following surgery on a persistent knee injury.

The World Cup-winning lock had been initially sidelined with an eye injury.

Meanwhile, March has been earmarked for RG Snyman’s return to the field.

Advertisement

Jack O’Donoghue will see a consultant this week, with knee surgery still an option for the flanker.

Peter O’Mahony and Fineen Wycherley are in contention to face Toulon on Saturday as they increase their training loads following respective shoulder injuries.

For Leinster Jimmy O’Brien is out for a ‘number of months’ with a neck injury.

Advertisement

Back rower Martin Moloney is also out for a matter of months due to a torn bicep.

James Ryan remains a doubt for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup meeting with Stade Francais.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry Racing News
Advertisement
O’Sullivan through to Masters quarter-finals
Hansen to miss Ireland's Six Nations campaign
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Racing News
O’Sullivan through to Masters quarter-finals
New contract for Newcastle defender
Bohs goalkeeper likely to miss start of season
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus