Jean Kleyn will not play again for Munster this season, following surgery on a persistent knee injury.

The World Cup-winning lock had been initially sidelined with an eye injury.

Meanwhile, March has been earmarked for RG Snyman’s return to the field.

Jack O’Donoghue will see a consultant this week, with knee surgery still an option for the flanker.

Peter O’Mahony and Fineen Wycherley are in contention to face Toulon on Saturday as they increase their training loads following respective shoulder injuries.

For Leinster Jimmy O’Brien is out for a ‘number of months’ with a neck injury.

Back rower Martin Moloney is also out for a matter of months due to a torn bicep.

James Ryan remains a doubt for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup meeting with Stade Francais.