Kleyn set for Munster return; Leinster await Snyman fitness update

Sep 16, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrysport
Kleyn set for Munster return; Leinster await Snyman fitness update
Jean Kleyn is set for his first Munster appearances since November.

The province say the World Cup-winning lock has returned to full training following knee and eye issues that prematurely ended his last season.

Diarmuid Kilgallen will miss Saturday’s URC opener with his former side Connacht due to a leg injury.

Leinster remain hopeful that RG Snyman will be fit by the start of next month.

The new signing from Munster is out of their opening rounds of the URC with a foot injury.

But after missing Ireland’s summer tour of South Africa, Jamison Gibson Park is back in contention having recovered from his hamstring injury.

Leinster haven’t won a major trophy since 2021.

Sep 16, 2024 16:10
