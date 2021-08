American Kevin Kisner held his nerve in a six-man playoff last night to take the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour.

The world number 52 birdied the second playoff hole to collect his first win in two years., edging out Kim Si-Woo, Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, Branden Grace and Kevin Na, who were deadlocked on 15-under par.

Ireland’s Séamus Power finished on three-under for the tournament after carding a two-under 68 in the final round.