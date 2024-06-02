Kingdom win at Meath

It's 2 wins out of 2 for Kerry in the Sam Maguire Cup.

The Kingdom won at Meath in Navan by 2-18 to 9 points.

A Diarmuid O'Connor point from distance after 5 minutes opened the scoring following a defensive start to the encounter. After Meath equalised Joe O'Connor put Kerry back in front, in the 7th minute. Points in the 14th and 16th minutes, scored by Tom O'Sullivan and Brian O'Beaglaoich, increased the Kingdom lead to 4 points to 1. The 21st minute saw Tony Brosnan become the first Kerry forward to score, taking the Kingdom into a 5 points to 2 advantage. It was 6 to 3 in the 25th minute. Further points from O'Sullivan and Brosnan extended the gap to 5 by the 31 minute mark. O'Beaglaoich then put 6 between the sides before notching his third point of the half. Kerry led 0-10 to 0-3 at the short whistle.

Meath had the first two points of the second period. Kerry's first score in the half was a 49th minute David Clifford goal, set-up by Tom O'Sullivan Back to back points, from Paul Geaney and Sean O'Shea took Kerry 10 clear by the 53 minute mark. David Clifford's 67th minute point had it at double scores, 1-15 to 0-9. The same player netted again in the first added on minute, finishing off a well worked move The Kingdom won by 15.

Derry suffered their third consecutive championship defeat, as they were defeated by Armagh in Celtic Park on a score-line of Derry 15 points Armagh 3-17.

That result leaves Mickey Harte's side on the precipice of elimination from this year's championship, they will take on Westmeath in two weeks time.

Elsewhere in group one Galway came back to defeat Westmeath by 1-12 to 11 points in Mullingar.

There was nothing to separate the teams in Clones as Monaghan and Louth finished level on a score-line of 2-10 a piece.

Earlier today Tyrone defeated Clare in the opening game of the day by 3-15 to 10 points.

======

In the Tailteann Cup, Down defeated Offaly by 2-22 to 3-13.

Whilst Sligo finished tied with Antrim on a score-line of 20 points a piece.

The draw for the preliminary quarter finals has just been made.

Limerick will play Tipperary.

Antrim against London.

Laois and New York.

Leitrim play Wicklow.