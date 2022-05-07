Kingdom win at Cork to book Munster Final place

Kerry are back in the Munster Senior Football Championship Final after winning by 23 points to 11 at Cork in front of a crowd of 10, 743.

Five points in five minutes towards the hour mark set the Kingdom up for glory and a May 28th decider against Limerick or Waterford.

Cork put over the opening point but David Clifford had the sides level by the 5th minute. Cork went back in front but again it was Clifford who brought Kerry level. Paudie Clifford then put the Kingdom ahead, finishing off after a beautiful run down the sideline. Stephen O'Brien soon doubled that advantage; 0-4 to 0-2 after 11 mins. Kerry's fourth point in a row, this one courtesy of Sean O'Shea, stretched the lead out to 5 points to 2 after 1/4 of an hour. Sean O'Shea had 2 of the next 3 scores as Kerry opened up a 7 to 3 lead in the 20th minute. Cork has the next two points to halve the deficit to 7 points to 5. Come the 26th minute it was a 1 point game. A 4th successive Cork point had the sides on level terms in the 28th minute. They weren't on parity for long as Diarmuid O'Connor pointed Kewry ahead; 0-8 to 0-7. Tony Brosnan then doubled the lead, closing out the scoring in the after in the 31st minute.

Sean O'Shea put Kerry 3 clear on the resumption but Cork pulled one back in the 41st minute. Another Sean O'Shea free made it a 3 point game again; 0-11 to 0-8 after 45 minutes. Back to back Cork points meant there was the minimum between the counties in the 49th minute. Another Sean O'Shea free had the Kingdom up by 2 again. The same player put over in the 53rd minute, again from a free, to extend the lead to 3. 5 Kerry points in as many points to the hour mark put the Kingdom out of sight at 0-18 to 0-10. David Clifford, Paul Geaney, Sean O'Shea, Stephen O'Brien and Paudie Clifford were all on target in that spell. When Sean O'Shea subsequently put over it meant an 8th point in a row for Kerry, who now led 19 to 10. In the end the margin was 12.