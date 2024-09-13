Kingdom Wheelblasters Hold Open Day

With Paralympic fever having gripped the nation in recent weeks, Kingdom Wheelblasters is set to begin a new season of junior Wheelchair Basketball.

A new campaign is on the horizon and on September 14th from 1pm to 3pm, the IWA-Sport club is inviting everyone to an open day at the Kerry Sports Academy.

As Team Ireland continue to inspire future Paralympians, the club is excited to welcome any child from 5-18 with a physical disability to come and try Wheelchair Basketball. The open day also presents the opportunity for people to volunteer and help the club grow.

One of the club’s first members Niamh Buckley, a Para Powerlifter World Championship gold medallist and IWA-Sport Ambassador, shares why people should get involved:

“Definitely go and try, if you don’t like Wheelchair Basketball, there’s always something out there for everybody. Don’t be afraid to get in contact with the club, it’s so important to get involved in sport for your physical and mental health”.

If people are unable to attend the open day, newcomers are more than welcome to return to the Kerry Sports Academy on Tuesday 17th September to attend their weekly training session from 6pm to 7pm.

The club currently have 15 junior members plus coaches and volunteers.

To register interest in the open day or to learn more, contact the club chairperson, Niall Trant: