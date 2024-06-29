Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom Warriors fights in Liverpool tonight

Jun 29, 2024 10:17 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom Warriors fights in Liverpool tonight
Kerry’s Kevin Cronin fights tonight in a 6 round scheduled contest in the Super Middleweight division.

He’ll take on Serhii Ksendzov at Liverpool Olympia.

The fight will be live on DAZN, the pair expected in the ring at around 7.

