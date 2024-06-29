Kingdom Warriors fights in Liverpool tonight

Kerry’s Kevin Cronin fights tonight in a 6 round scheduled contest in the Super Middleweight division.
He’ll take on Serhii Ksendzov at Liverpool Olympia.
The fight will be live on DAZN, the pair expected in the ring at around 7.
