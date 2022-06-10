Advertisement
Kingdom Warrior to return to action next month

Jun 10, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom Warrior to return to action next month
Kerry's Kevin Cronin will return to the ring next month.

The Kingdom Warrior is to fight on July 15th at Newark Showground, Nottinghamshire, UK on the undercard of the English Light Heavyweight English Title Fight between Joel McIntyre and Chad Sugden.

Cronin, without a fight since July 2021 with 3 fights falling through at the last minute, already has 4 outings secured for the remainder of this year, once successful on July 15th.

He will be looking to start going through the levels with opposition over his next few fights and close in on some major title fights. Cronin also has his eyes on former WBC International Silver Belt Super-Middleweight champion Luke Blackledge.

