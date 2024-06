Kevin Cronin is to fight in England at the end of this month.

The Kingdom Warrior is to return to the ring at the Olympia, Liverpool on Saturday June 29th, the bout to be live on DAZN.

The fight is a 6 round scheduled contest in the Super Middleweight division, against Sergy Kendsov, fighting out of Germany

A win here for Cronin sets up a rematch later this summer with Jamie Morrissey, the only man to have a win over Cronin as a professional.