The 'Kingdom Warrior' Kevin Cronin will face 2020 Olympian Emmet Brennan for the BUI Celtic Super Middleweight Title next month.

Cronin will be a big underdog for the bout on September 20th in the 3Arena, Dublin but a win here could catapult him into the mix with some of the top contenders in the Super Middleweight Division.

This card, built around the Callum Walsh homecoming, will be run by American Promotion 360 Promotion and UFC's Dana Whyte.