Kingdom Warrior Kevin Cronin is set to finally meet Robbie Burke.

Providing Burke wins his next outing on October 22nd in the UK the pair will compete for the BUI Light Heavyweight Celtic Title.

Burke is one of Ireland's elite amateurs and now 3-1 as a professional while Cronin has made an unbeaten start in the professional ranks.

Advertisement

The fight will be on November 19th at the National Boxing Stadium, Dublin.