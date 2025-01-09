Kingdom Warrior Set To Be Announced For New York Fight

Kerry boxer Kevin Cronin is set to fight in Madison Square Garden.

The Kingdom Warrior will be heading to the famous New York venue on St Patricks Day as part of an all-irish card where he will take on Dubliner Emmett Brennan in a highly anticipated Super middleweight rematch.

It’s part of a huge Irish card on March 17th.

Callum Walsh will headline a card featuring a number of Irish fighters at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick's Day.

The Cork boxer will defend his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight Title against Dean Sutherland of Scotland.

On the same card, Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty will take on the American Dajuan Calloway.