Kerry's Kevin Cronin and his German opponent Serhii Ksendov have both made weight ahead of their fight tomorrow night in Liverpool.

The Kingdom Warrior comes in at 174lbs while his opponent Ksendov comes in at 175lbs.

This will be the Cronin's first contest on a significant platform and second fight under the management of Conlan Boxing.

Both men are expected in the ring at 8 o'clock tomorrow night and the fight will be live on DAZN.