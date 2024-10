The Kingdom Warrior will make his return to the ring in December.

Kevin Cronin is to fight against an as yet unnamed opponent on Saturday 𝘿𝙚𝙘𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 7𝙩𝙝 at 𝑺𝑬𝑻𝑼 𝑨𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒂 in 𝑾𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒅.

Cronin suffered a controversial defeat to Olympian Emmet Brennan last month and a win in December may lead to a St. Patrick's weekend rematch in Madison Square Garden.