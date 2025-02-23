Kingdom victorious at Tyrone

Kerry have won at Tyrone in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The tie in Garvaghey ended 4-5 to 1-7 in favour of the Kingdom.

The reigning TG4 All-Ireland champions got off to a flying start, surging into a 1-2 to no score lead in the opening five minutes.

Danielle O'Leary got the goal, her speculative effort for a point on an extremely blustery day ended up in the back of the net with only a minute on the clock, while Mary O'Connell and Niamh Carmody added early points.

It looked like Tyrone were in for a long afternoon but they started to assert themselves and Aoife Horisk landed their first score of the day, capping off a fine attacking move.

The wind played havoc for a spell, both sides spurning opportunities, and it was Tyrone that found their range once again with another point from play from Horisk, who suffered a knock in the process and was replaced by Sorcha Gormley.

Kerry hit back with a point from Caoimhe Evans, but Tyrone didn't look at all over-awed, forcing a number of turnovers and getting the next two points, via Slainne McCarroll and Elle McNamee.

But the Kingdom struck for their second goal of the day after the Tyrone defence was left all at sea and O'Leary finished the ball into an empty net. They increased their advantage with the final point of the half, coming from Jaydn Lucey, ensuring they carried a 2-4 to 0-4 lead into the second half.

Tyrone had plenty of possession after the break but couldn't quite work the ball into scorable positions for a long stretch, and Kerry extended their advantage with a 42 minute goal from the impressive Anna Galvin.

Tyrone sub Niamh O'Neill nailed two frees but Kerry were still comfortable and got their fourth goal of the game heading into the final ten minutes from sub Rachael Dwyer.

The home side kept battling and got a deserved late consolation goal from Sorcha Gormley but ultimately they could have no complaints as Kerry recorded a deserved victory on the road.

Scorers – Kerry: D O'Leary 2-0, R Dwyer and A Galvin 1-0 each, J Lucey, C Evans, M O'Connell, N Carmody and K Brosnan 0-1 each.

Tyrone: S Gormley 1-0, N O'Neill 0-3 (0-3f), A Horisk 0-2, S McCarroll and E McNamee 0-1 each.

KERRY: M.E. Bolger; R Rahilly, D Kearney, C McCarthy; E Lynch, A Dillane, N Broderick; M O’Connell, A Galvin; N Carmody, S O’Shea, L Boyle; C Evans, J Lucey, D O’Leary. Subs: N Quinn for Evans (ht), A O'Connell for Broderick (ht), K Hannon for Bolger (ht), K Cronin for Kearney (43), N Chonchúir for Lucey (43), R Dwyer for Boyle (47), K Brosnan for Carmody (50), K Sugrue for McCarthy (54), K O'Connor for Dillane (54).

TYRONE: A Coyle; J Lyons, T McElroy, E Quinn; M Moore, M Corrigan, A Strain; A McHugh, M Mallon; C Campbell, S McCarroll, E McNamee; C McCaffrey, C McCrossan, A Horisk. Subs: S Gormley for A Horisk, N O'Neill for C McCrossan, A Horisk for T McElroy (50), (40) E McCanny for M Corrigan (50), C Colton for M Moore (57), N McElduff for A Strain (60).

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan).