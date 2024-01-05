Kingdom trio win monthly awards

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors have been honoured on the double ahead of this weekend's National Cup semi-finals.

John Dowling is Men’s Super League December coach of the month and Ryan Leonard player of the month.

Warriors will tomorrow look to advance to the final of the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup.

Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU provide the opposition in the last four in Neptune Stadium, Cork from 8 o’clock.

Also tomorrow, in the semi-final of the U18 Women's National Cup Tralee Magic face Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell in Parochial Hall at 12.30.

Meanwhile James Fleming of Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney is the Women’s National League coach of the month.