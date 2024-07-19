Kingdom team revealed for All-Ireland semi final

The Kerry team for their TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final is unchanged from the ¼ final victory over Meath.

The Kingdom will tomorrow take on Armagh from 7.15 at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore and they are to line out as follows:

Ciara Butler

Advertisement

Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy

Aishling O'Connell, Deirdre Kearney, Aoife Dillane

Mary O'Connell and Anna Galvin

Advertisement

Niamh Carmody, Danielle O'Leary, Niamh Ní Chonchúir

Hannah O'Donoghue, Emma Dineen, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh

Subs:

Advertisement

Mary Ellen Bolger

Síofra O'Shea

Lorraine Scanlon

Advertisement

Fay O'Donoghue

Katie Brosnan

Kate O'Sullivan

Advertisement

Ciara McCarthy

Amy Harrington

Eilís O'Connor

Jadyn Lucey

Bríd O'Connor

Jess Gill

Róisín Smith

Melanie Higgins

Cáit Lynch

Armagh make one change, with Kelly Mallon replacing Meabh McCambridge in attack.

Armagh team:

Anna Carr;

Grace Ferguson, Clodagh McCambridge, Roisin Mulligan;

Cait Towe, Lauren McConville, Derbhla Coleman;

Niamh Coleman, Caroline O’Hanlon;

Emily Druse, Aoife McCoy, Blaithin Mackin;

Eve Lavery, Niamh Henderson, Kelly Mallon