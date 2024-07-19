Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom team revealed for All-Ireland semi final

Jul 19, 2024 12:51 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom team revealed for All-Ireland semi final
Kerry v Meath in the LGFA TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Champuonship Quarter Final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The Kerry team for their TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final is unchanged from the ¼ final victory over Meath.

The Kingdom will tomorrow take on Armagh from 7.15 at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore and they are to line out as follows:

Ciara Butler

Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy

Aishling O'Connell, Deirdre Kearney, Aoife Dillane

Mary O'Connell and Anna Galvin

Niamh Carmody, Danielle O'Leary, Niamh Ní Chonchúir

Hannah O'Donoghue, Emma Dineen, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh

Subs:

Mary Ellen Bolger

Síofra O'Shea

Lorraine Scanlon

Fay O'Donoghue

Katie Brosnan

Kate O'Sullivan

Ciara McCarthy

Amy Harrington

Eilís O'Connor

Jadyn Lucey

Bríd O'Connor

Jess Gill

Róisín Smith

Melanie Higgins

Cáit Lynch

Armagh make one change, with Kelly Mallon replacing Meabh McCambridge in attack.

Armagh team:

Anna Carr;

Grace Ferguson, Clodagh McCambridge, Roisin Mulligan;

Cait Towe, Lauren McConville, Derbhla Coleman;

Niamh Coleman, Caroline O’Hanlon;

Emily Druse, Aoife McCoy, Blaithin Mackin;

Eve Lavery, Niamh Henderson, Kelly Mallon

