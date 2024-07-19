Kingdom team revealed for All-Ireland semi final

The Kerry team for their TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final is unchanged from the ¼ final victory over Meath.
The Kingdom will tomorrow take on Armagh from 7.15 at Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore and they are to line out as follows:
Ciara Butler
Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy
Aishling O'Connell, Deirdre Kearney, Aoife Dillane
Mary O'Connell and Anna Galvin
Niamh Carmody, Danielle O'Leary, Niamh Ní Chonchúir
Hannah O'Donoghue, Emma Dineen, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh
Subs:
Mary Ellen Bolger
Síofra O'Shea
Lorraine Scanlon
Fay O'Donoghue
Katie Brosnan
Kate O'Sullivan
Ciara McCarthy
Amy Harrington
Eilís O'Connor
Jadyn Lucey
Bríd O'Connor
Jess Gill
Róisín Smith
Melanie Higgins
Cáit Lynch
Armagh make one change, with Kelly Mallon replacing Meabh McCambridge in attack.
Armagh team:
Anna Carr;
Grace Ferguson, Clodagh McCambridge, Roisin Mulligan;
Cait Towe, Lauren McConville, Derbhla Coleman;
Niamh Coleman, Caroline O’Hanlon;
Emily Druse, Aoife McCoy, Blaithin Mackin;
Eve Lavery, Niamh Henderson, Kelly Mallon