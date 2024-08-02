Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom team revealed for All-Ireland final

Aug 2, 2024 12:46 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom team revealed for All-Ireland final
30 July 2024; In attendance during the captains day ahead of the 2024 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship Finals at Croke Park in Dublin is the Senior Championship contenders Kerry captain Niamh Carmody, left, and Galway captain Ailbhe Davoren. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
The Kerry team is unchanged for the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Football Final.

The Kingdom go with the 15 that defeated Armagh in the semi-final.

Sunday sees Kerry take on Galway from 4.15 @ Croke Park, and the Kingdom will line out as follows:

Ciara Butler

Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy

Aishling O'Connell, Deirdre Kearney, Aoife Dillane

Mary O'Connell & Anna Galvin

Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Síofra O'Shea

Danielle O'Leary, Emma Dineen, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh

Subs:

Mary Ellen Bolger

Lorraine Scanlon

Hannah O'Donoghue

Katie Brosnan

Fay O'Donoghue

Kate O'Sullivan

Eilís O'Connor

Amy Harrington

Ciara McCarthy

Bríd O'Connor

Jadyn Lucey

Róisín Smith

Jess Gill

Ciara O'Brien

Cáit Lynch

There's one change to the Galway team as Emma Reaney replaces Ailish Morrissey.

Galway selection:

Dearbhla Gower;

Maryanne Jordan, Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Kate Geraghty;

Aoife Ní Cheallaigh, Nicola Ward, Charlotte Cooney;

Mairead Glynn, Ailbhe Davoren

Olivia Divilly, Louise Ward, Niamh Divilly;

Emma Reaney, Leanne Coen, Roisin Leonard

