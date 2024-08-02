Kingdom team revealed for All-Ireland final

The Kerry team is unchanged for the TG4 Ladies All Ireland Football Final.
The Kingdom go with the 15 that defeated Armagh in the semi-final.
Sunday sees Kerry take on Galway from 4.15 @ Croke Park, and the Kingdom will line out as follows:
Ciara Butler
Eilís Lynch, Kayleigh Cronin, Ciara Murphy
Aishling O'Connell, Deirdre Kearney, Aoife Dillane
Mary O'Connell & Anna Galvin
Niamh Carmody, Niamh Ní Chonchúir, Síofra O'Shea
Danielle O'Leary, Emma Dineen, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh
Subs:
Mary Ellen Bolger
Lorraine Scanlon
Hannah O'Donoghue
Katie Brosnan
Fay O'Donoghue
Kate O'Sullivan
Eilís O'Connor
Amy Harrington
Ciara McCarthy
Bríd O'Connor
Jadyn Lucey
Róisín Smith
Jess Gill
Ciara O'Brien
Cáit Lynch
There's one change to the Galway team as Emma Reaney replaces Ailish Morrissey.
Galway selection:
Dearbhla Gower;
Maryanne Jordan, Sarah Ní Loingsigh, Kate Geraghty;
Aoife Ní Cheallaigh, Nicola Ward, Charlotte Cooney;
Mairead Glynn, Ailbhe Davoren
Olivia Divilly, Louise Ward, Niamh Divilly;
Emma Reaney, Leanne Coen, Roisin Leonard