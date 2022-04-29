Kingdom team named for Munster Final

Kerry have revealed their starting 15 for the Ladies Munster U16 A Football Championship Final.

The Kingdom, who are away to Cork at 3 in Mallow tomorrow, will line out as follows:

1 Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O' Rahilly

2 Seodhla Colleran - Fossa

3 Lucy O’Sullivan - Fossa

4 Eva Costello - Abbeydorney

5 Lucy O’ Connor - Austin Stacks

6 Éabhín Ní Laighin - Castlegregory

7 Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott

8 Kelly Enright (VC) - Moyvane

9 Holly O’Brien - Austin Stacks

10 Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmond's

11 Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney

12 Rachel Creedon - Ballymacelligott

13 Clara Daly - Southern Geals

14 Aideen O’Brien - MKL Gaels

15 Seodhla O’Donovan (C) - Cromane

16 Aoife Looney - Southern Geals

17 Sian Corkery - Cromane

18 Lori O’Connor - Beaufort

19 Mikala Mulvihill - Moyvane

20 Katie Doe - Firies

21 Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels

22 Aoibhínn Gleeson - Glenflesk

23 Sarah Fitzgerald - MKL Gaels

24 Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion

25 Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott

26 Keelin O’Sullivan - Castleisland Desmond's

27 Aoife Barrett- Na Gaeil

28 Tirna Murphy - MKL Gaels

29 Orlaith Ní Mhurchu Annascaul

30 Clodagh Dwyer - Southern Gaels