Kingdom team named for Munster Final

Kerry have revealed their starting 15 for the Ladies Munster U16 A Football Championship Final.
The Kingdom, who are away to Cork at 3 in Mallow tomorrow, will line out as follows:
1 Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O' Rahilly
2 Seodhla Colleran - Fossa
3 Lucy O’Sullivan - Fossa
4 Eva Costello - Abbeydorney
5 Lucy O’ Connor - Austin Stacks
6 Éabhín Ní Laighin - Castlegregory
7 Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott
8 Kelly Enright (VC) - Moyvane
9 Holly O’Brien - Austin Stacks
10 Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmond's
11 Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney
12 Rachel Creedon - Ballymacelligott
13 Clara Daly - Southern Geals
14 Aideen O’Brien - MKL Gaels
15 Seodhla O’Donovan (C) - Cromane
16 Aoife Looney - Southern Geals
17 Sian Corkery - Cromane
18 Lori O’Connor - Beaufort
19 Mikala Mulvihill - Moyvane
20 Katie Doe - Firies
21 Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels
22 Aoibhínn Gleeson - Glenflesk
23 Sarah Fitzgerald - MKL Gaels
24 Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion
25 Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott
26 Keelin O’Sullivan - Castleisland Desmond's
27 Aoife Barrett- Na Gaeil
28 Tirna Murphy - MKL Gaels
29 Orlaith Ní Mhurchu Annascaul
30 Clodagh Dwyer - Southern Gaels