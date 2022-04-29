Advertisement
Sport

Kingdom team named for Munster Final

Apr 29, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom team named for Munster Final Kingdom team named for Munster Final
Share this article

Kerry have revealed their starting 15 for the Ladies Munster U16 A Football Championship Final.

The Kingdom, who are away to Cork at 3 in Mallow tomorrow, will line out as follows:

1 Kelly Fitzgerald - Kerins O' Rahilly
2 Seodhla Colleran - Fossa
3 Lucy O’Sullivan - Fossa
4 Eva Costello - Abbeydorney
5 Lucy O’ Connor - Austin Stacks
6 Éabhín Ní Laighin - Castlegregory
7 Sarah Scanlon - Ballymacelligott
8 Kelly Enright (VC) - Moyvane
9 Holly O’Brien - Austin Stacks
10 Amy Curtin - Castleisland Desmond's
11 Lisa Slattery - Abbeydorney
12 Rachel Creedon - Ballymacelligott
13 Clara Daly - Southern Geals
14 Aideen O’Brien - MKL Gaels
15 Seodhla O’Donovan (C) - Cromane

Advertisement

16 Aoife Looney - Southern Geals
17 Sian Corkery - Cromane
18 Lori O’Connor - Beaufort
19 Mikala Mulvihill - Moyvane
20 Katie Doe - Firies
21 Niamh Moran - Southern Gaels
22 Aoibhínn Gleeson - Glenflesk
23 Sarah Fitzgerald - MKL Gaels
24 Andrea Murphy - Killarney Legion
25 Kate Collins - Ballymacelligott
26 Keelin O’Sullivan - Castleisland Desmond's
27 Aoife Barrett- Na Gaeil
28 Tirna Murphy - MKL Gaels
29 Orlaith Ní Mhurchu Annascaul
30 Clodagh Dwyer - Southern Gaels

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus