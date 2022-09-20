Kingdom Swimming Weekly Club News

Return to Training
It’s been a busy week with all our Squads now back to Training ;Our Senior Squad are into
Their third week of training, Junior A Squad training kicked off Wednesday followed by Junior B
and Development Squads on Saturday. Wishing all four Squads the best of luck for the coming season.
Swim Teacher Training
Over the weekend we hosted a number of Swim Teacher Training Sessions , all possible
Through Education Support Resilience Funding received through Sport Ireland in association
With Swim Ireland .
Six candidates completed the training under Tutor Mary Garvey including
Five from Kingdom - Holly Boyd, Oisin O’Mahoney, Spela Cvar & Nigel Collins- all participating in
Level 2 Swim Teacher Training & Mary Fitzsimmons who successfully completed Level 1.
Thanks to Tralee Sports Complex for all their assistance in facilitating the course and to
All the swimmers who attended the sessions we hope you enjoyed it!
International Children’s Games Presentation by Norma Foley
Our Swimmers who participated in the International Children’s Games 2022 in Coventry, together
With Head Coach , Ger McDonnell , were all presented with Certificates of Achievement from Norma
Foley TD last week in recognition of their performance at the Games.
Congratulations to Zala, Laurel, Lily May & Rachel who represented the county and country so
Well on an International Level.
Munster Regional Development Programme 2
Congratulations to Cian Mason of our Senior Squad who was selected as part of the Munster Regional
Development Programme 2 and attended an orientation and training day in UL on Sunday.
The programme will see Cian attend a number of training days , weekend training camp and an
overseas Gala in the UK .
Munster Skills Academy Squad 2022/23
Well done to Mattias Collins from our Junior A Squad who was selected as part of the Munster Skills Academy Squad
2022/23 , pictured here with Munster Coach Carlo Boni & Irish Olympian Finn McGeever at their Orientation Day
In UL.
Community Games National Finals 2022
Best of luck to our Kingdom Swimmers who will represent Kerry across a number of events in
the Community Games National Swimming Finals in UL this weekend.