Kingdom Swimming Weekly Club News

It’s been a busy week with all our Squads now back to Training ;Our Senior Squad are into

Their third week of training, Junior A Squad training kicked off Wednesday followed by Junior B

and Development Squads on Saturday. Wishing all four Squads the best of luck for the coming season.

Swim Teacher Training

Over the weekend we hosted a number of Swim Teacher Training Sessions , all possible

Through Education Support Resilience Funding received through Sport Ireland in association

With Swim Ireland .

Six candidates completed the training under Tutor Mary Garvey including

Five from Kingdom - Holly Boyd, Oisin O’Mahoney, Spela Cvar & Nigel Collins- all participating in

Level 2 Swim Teacher Training & Mary Fitzsimmons who successfully completed Level 1.

Thanks to Tralee Sports Complex for all their assistance in facilitating the course and to

All the swimmers who attended the sessions we hope you enjoyed it!

International Children’s Games Presentation by Norma Foley

Our Swimmers who participated in the International Children’s Games 2022 in Coventry, together

With Head Coach , Ger McDonnell , were all presented with Certificates of Achievement from Norma

Foley TD last week in recognition of their performance at the Games.

Congratulations to Zala, Laurel, Lily May & Rachel who represented the county and country so

Well on an International Level.

Munster Regional Development Programme 2

Congratulations to Cian Mason of our Senior Squad who was selected as part of the Munster Regional

Development Programme 2 and attended an orientation and training day in UL on Sunday.

The programme will see Cian attend a number of training days , weekend training camp and an

overseas Gala in the UK .

Munster Skills Academy Squad 2022/23

Well done to Mattias Collins from our Junior A Squad who was selected as part of the Munster Skills Academy Squad

2022/23 , pictured here with Munster Coach Carlo Boni & Irish Olympian Finn McGeever at their Orientation Day

In UL.

Community Games National Finals 2022

Best of luck to our Kingdom Swimmers who will represent Kerry across a number of events in

the Community Games National Swimming Finals in UL this weekend.