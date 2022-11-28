Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Munster Future Challenger 2022

Following on from the success of our recent Kerry Invitational Gala,we will be hosting the Munster Future Challenger Gala in Tralee Sports & Leisure Complex this Sunday Dec 4th. This Level 2 Gala, run in association with Swim Munster, provides a great opportunity for our younger swimmers (U14) to compete. We look forward to extending a great Kingdom welcome to a number of Munster clubs to our event.

Swimming Trials

Many thanks to the large number of budding swimmers who participated in our trials last Saturday evening. The successful swimmers have been notified and we look forward to welcoming you into our club!

Thanks to our coaches Mike, Tim, Niamh, Spela and Gerard for running the trials

Christmas Fundraiser for Jigsaw Kerry

Our commemorative Christmas cards designed by local artist Amanda Bentley Curran, in aid of Jigsaw Kerry can now be purchased at the following retail outlets-

Oaklands Daybreak, Oakpark Road

McGuires Butchers.Caherslee

Total Cleaning Kerry, The Horan Centre

Thanks to everyone who has supported us in our fundraiser to date.