Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Team Building

We were delighted to welcome ex army rangers Mick Dundon & Nigel Cadogen to Kerry over the weekend for an afternoon of team building with our Senior Squad. Our Squad was divided into a number of teams each with their own team leader and rose to the many outdoor challenges set by Mick & Nigel .The weather thankfully played ball and a fantastic afternoon of fun was had by all! Thanks to our Chairman Pat for organising & facilitating the day.

Para Swimming

Well done to Luke O’Donoghue who underwent his assessment for para swimming in the NAC last Saturday .

Luke is currently a member of our Junior A squad ,having progressed quickly through the ranks since joining the club in 2018

With his athleticism , commitment , and positivity Luke has become a force to be reckoned with and has a very bright future ahead ! One to watch!

Club AGM

Our AGM takes place this Wednesday Oct 26th in the Meadowlands Hotel

7.30-9.00 pm. Coffee at 7.00pm

We would encourage all our members to attend given this is the first opportunity we have had for a face to face AGM in 3 years.

Dolphin Open

A number of our Senior Squad will participate in the annual Eddie Campion Dolphin Open this weekend, Oct 28th-30th.This Level 3 Gala is a great opportunity for our senior swimmers to compete as we hit mid way point in the Short Course season. Best of luck to all our swimmers.

Kerry Open

The countdown is on to our Kerry Open ,Sponsored by Kerry Group, which will take place November 20th. The Level 2 Gala will see clubs from all over Munster compete in our home club and will be a great opportunity for swimmers from all squads to compete.