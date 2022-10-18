Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Swim Ireland's Swimming Coaches Conference 2022

Swim Ireland's Swimming Coaches Conference 2022 took place over the weekend and Kingdom was well represented by our coaches Ger McDonnell (Head Coach) & John Edwards. The club was delighted to attend the event this year after a three year absence and have the opportunity to meet with fellow coaches and leading industry experts.

Upcoming Swim Galas

The club will be participating in three swim galas pre Christmas, two of which we are proud to host in our home club and welcome visiting clubs. Further details on below can be found on club website

https://www.kingdomswimmingclub.ie/munster-gala-calendar & will be posted on our social media accounts closer to the time.

Oct 28th-30th-Dolphin Open -Mayfield, Cork

Nov 12th-13th -Munster Short Course Championship UL

Nov 20th -Kerry Open -Tralee

Dec 4th-Future Challenger Gala- Tralee

Dec 15th-17th-Irish National Winter Championship -NAC

AGM

Kingdom Swimming Club will hold their AGM Wednesday 26th October 2022

Venue: The Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee from 7:30pm – 9.00pm Tea/Coffee: 7.00pm

This is the first opportunity we have had to have a face to face AGM in 3 years and we would encourage all members to attend.

We are well back into the swing of training with a total of 17 training sessions running every week under our dedicated coaching team!

Keep up to date with all our news & 40th anniversary celebrations on our social media pages @kingdomswimmingclub.