Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

We are looking forward to attending the 2022 Swim Ireland Awards in Dublin this weekend, having been shortlisted as one of the 4 finalists for the Club of the Year. This is a huge honour to be recognised at national level and is a testament to all involved with The club during the last 40 years ,who have all contributed to its success.

We are eagerly awaiting our first gala of the season this weekend in UL; The Munster Aspiring Champions Gala is a 2 day event for swimmers 13+ and provides a great opportunity for our swimmers to compete having returned to training in September.

KSC will be represented by a number of our swimmers across all our squads.

As the club celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, we enjoy sharing with our club members and local communities ,memories of the club down through the years.

We would love to receive any photos and memorabilia of the club down through the years and share with you all; Please email to [email protected]

In the meantime, follow us on facebook and Instagram @kingdomswimmingclub for all our trips down memory lane!

We were delighted to welcome back former swimmer Jack Grace to the club last Friday to meet our current senior squad. Jack enjoyed great success with KSC during his years with the club ,

Representing the club at provincial & national level and subsequently chosen to train with the Swim Ireland High Performance Squad, National Centre Limerick on his first year of University. Jack continues to be a great ambassador for our club and we wish him continued success.