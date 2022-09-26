Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

National Community Games Swimming Finals

Kingdom Swimming club was well represented at the recent National Community Games Swimming Finals with a number of our swimmers representing their respective areas across a number of individual & relay events., and taking home 4 individual & 1 team medals to the Kingdom.

Congratulations to everyone who participated, qualified for finals and won medals on the day.

Silver-

Lily May O’Gara 2nd U16 Free

Peter Doyle 2nd U16 Breaststroke

Bronze-

Sean Murphy 3rd U14 Breaststroke

St. Brendans/Oakpark U16 Medley Relay 3rd - Cillian Ginty, Jack Costello, Peter Doyle, Adam Flaherty

Clodagh McNamara 4th U16 50m Fly

Finalists

Holly long U10 Back

Chloe O’Halloran U12 50free

Siobhan O’Mahony u14 50brst

Liam OConnor U14 50fly

Cillian Ginty U16 50free

(2) Swim Teacher Training

Congratulations to Kingdom candidates Gerard Pierse, Ruženka Cronin, Carla Qualter who all successfully completed Level 1 Assistant Swim Teacher Training and Hollie Boyd, Oisin O’Mahoney, Nigel Collins and Spela Cvar who completed level 2 Swim Teacher Training under watchful eye of Mary Garvey over the weekend.

The recently completed Swim Teacher Training was all made possible through the Education Support received through Resilience Funding from @sportireland @swimireland.

Thanks again to @traleesportscentre for all their assistance in facilitating all courses .