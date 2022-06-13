Advertisement
Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Jun 13, 2022 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News
Irish Nationals Division 2 Championships

After two years of Covid related disruptions,the club is delighted to once again enter a large team of swimmers into the prestigious Irish National Division 2 Championships, having achieved the required pre-qualification times. The club will be well represented across a wide number of events from freestyle to relay at the 5 day event which kicks off July 6th in UL. At the Team Briefing held Friday head Coach Ger McDonnell outlined details on both the event and the intense training plan currently underway for all swimmers attending.

In House Coaching
On Thurs June 9th the club hosted a Butterfly Development Clinic, led by Head Coach Ger McDonnell, in association with @swimireland. Attended by coaches throughout Munster, the clinic outlined the current thinking on the foundations of the Butterfly technique and the drills that are beneficial in developing a strong technical foundation.

Swimming Trials
A large number of prospective swimmers attending our swimming trials on Sunday. The successful swimmers will be warmly welcomed into our Development Squad when training recommences in September.

