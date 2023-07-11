Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

Kingdom swimming club took part in the Irish National Age Group Championship in Limerick last weekend, competition for swimmers aged 12-14, to round off the swimming season for this year. We can safely say our swimmers had a true Summer Nationals “Kingdom Experience”. We had outstanding performances from all our swimmers in the pool, with all our swimmers achieving a massive personal best in many events along with:

8 A Finals for Alex Ahern, Siobhan O’Mahoney, Ciara Quilter and Mattias Collins

11 B Finals for Alex Ahern, Siobhan O’Mahoney, Ciara Quilter, Mattias Collins, Sean Murphy, Rory Kearney

12 Top 3 National Highest Improvement Certificates across multiple events for Amber Long, Alex Ahern, Lainey Costello, Sean Murphy, Ciara Quilter, Siobhan O’Mahoney and Rory Kearney.

This was all made possible by our incredible coaching team, our head coach John Edwards, who coached this young crew of swimmers during the regular season and made their qualification at the event possible and Summer Nationals coaching team (Ger, Erin, Nigel, Oisin&Spela) and our support crew of parents who made this an incredible experience for all. A huge thank you to all involved on both deck&behind the scenes.

Ger McDonnel’s report “The future of Kingdom Swimming club as a competitive force is in safe hands. A group of relatively inexperienced swimmers competed at the National championship for the 12, 13 and 14 year olds. The group had committed to an arduous training regime and allied to this their ability to adapt and learn the importance of resting, refueling and racing resulted in fabulous performances. A 90% PB ratio is a firm indicator. 19 finals were achieved and the Kingdom SC once again gave the rest of the country the Kingdom Experience. Tremendous support of one another, great team morale. A big thank you to all the support team, parents and coaches alike. The performance over the 4 days is a testament to all. Now it’s time for the 15+ categories in two weeks’ time. Go Kingdom, GO!”

Erin McNulty (Killarney Head Coach) who joined our coaching ticket for the Championship said: “These swimmers worked incredibly hard over the last 5 weeks, listening and learning throughout training and competition. They put in the work and their widespread success speaks to that! Well done to all, it’s been an honour coaching with Kingdom. Best of luck to the Junior&Senior swimmers later this month.

This young crew of swimmers can now sit back, relax and enjoy the summer, while our senior swimmers (age 15+) continue with their preparation for the Irish National Youth&Senior Championship in the NAC from 26th-30th of July. So, watch this space..

Upcoming events

Irish Youth&Senior Championship, NAC Dublin, 26th-30th of July