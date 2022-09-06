Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

The club are delighted to have so many of their swimmers represent their respective areas and participate at the County Finals of the Kerry Community Games at the weekend.

The event saw KSC take home a large haul of medals across all individual and team events. Gold medal winners progress to the National Finals in UL September 24th and will include the following Kingdom Swimmers -

U12 Freestyle Boys Ryan Wyles,

U12 Freestyle Girls Chloe O 'Halloran

U14 Breaststroke boys Sean Murphy

U14 Breaststroke Girls Siobhan O’ Mahoney

U14 Butterfly Boys Liam O'Connor

U14 Butterfly Girls Ciara Quilter

U16 Breaststroke boys Peter Doyle

U16 Breaststroke Girls Jessica Mcgibney

U16 Butterfly Boys Jack Costello

U16 Butterfly Girls Clodagh McNamara

U16 Freestyle Boys Cillian Ginty

U16 Freestyle Girls Lily May O’Gara

U13 Boys Relay- Charlie Griffin, Paddy Myers, Johnny Myers

U13 Girls Relay -Lainey Costello, Chloe O’Halloran, Siobhan O’Mahoney, Malwina Janowsk

U16 Girls Relay- Ciara Quilter, Laurel Mason, Jessica McGibney, Lily May O’Gara

The Senior A Squad resumed training on Tues 6th under Head Coach Ger McDonnell.

Kingdom Swimmers- Lily May O'Gara , Zala O'Connor , Rachel Barry & Laurel Mason were selected as part of the Kerry Team of athlethes for the games, who travelled to Coventry in August with Head Coach Ger McDonnell and represented Tralee , Kerry and Ireland so well on the international stage.

Kingdom Swimming Club are hosting Swim Teacher training on Friday 16th and Friday 23rd of September. If you are an improver/advanced child and would like an extra swim session, please contact us [email protected] or fill out the form https://forms.gle/4XQ5pKA9NNY1Q4hf9

Times : Level 3 4, 5 Friday 16th&23rd of September at 5.45-6.15 and 6.15-6.45

Level 6 and 7 Friday 16th&23rd of September at 6.45-7.45

Cost FREE