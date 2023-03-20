Kingdom Swimming Club Weekly News

(1) Time Trials

Well done to all swimmers from both our own club (Junior A & Seniors Squads) & Killarney Swimming Club, who participated in our long distance Time Trials Sunday Afternoon. A big thank you to our team of coaches, officials and parents for helping to make the event such a success

We were delighted & honoured to be joined by both Mary Haughney , Swim Ireland President & Carlo Boni, Munster Regional Pathway Development Officer, for the event.

(2) Swimming Trials for New Members

The club will be holding swim trials for new members this Friday March 24th 17.45-18.45 in Tralee Sports & Leisure Complex.

Age- Swimmers must be min aged 10 & max aged 13 by Dec 31st 2023.

Level- Swimmers must be min level 7 of Swim Academy or above.

Registration is now open , please copy & paste link below to register or refer to our website for further details -

www.kingdomswimmingclub.ie

https://forms.gle/XuFM1rQifKcgUwjM7

Please spread the word to anyone who may be interested in joining our club !

(3) Meet our Squads

This week we introduce you to our Development Squad !

Our Development Squad caters for our newcomers to the club , developing all strokes and preparing swimmers to compete in their first Gala.

The squad trains twice a week under Coaches Tim & Michael O'Connell assisted by Leza O'Donoghue, Mary Fitzsimmons & Ruzenka Cronin.

(4) Kingdom Invitational Gala

We are busily planning our annual Kingdom Invitational Gala which will

take place April 22nd & 23rd .The event will see swimmers from all over Munster & Connacht compete across a number of events and provide an opportunity to achieve qualification times for National Championships in UL for the younger age groups (12-14).

We look forward to sharing more details with you over the coming weeks.

(5) Schools Championships

Best of luck to all our swimmers competing in both the Minor & Senior Schools Championship in the NAC, Dublin this weekend.

Upcoming Galas

25/03 Aspiring Champions -Session 3 & 4-UL

25/03 Irish Minor Schools Championship-NAC

26/03 Irish Senior Schools Relays/Schools Interpro -NAC

01-05/04 Irish Open-NAC

22-23/04 Kingdom Invitational Gala-Tralee



